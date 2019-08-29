COLTON — Nathan Moore believes the Colton School District’s agricultural program is second to none.
As the agricultural teacher at the high school, Moore has provided his students with access to high-tech equipment like an electrophoresis chamber, a thermocycler and an autoclave.
And now thanks to a $25,000 grant, the agricultural program will be able to further expand its offerings.
Colton was one of only two school districts in Washington to receive the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Grant, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
The money will be used to purchase a classroom set of laptops, robotics kits and a 3D printer, which will allow students to embrace important concepts and technology as the agricultural field moves more toward automation.
“We are in the middle of the biggest wheat-producing county in the nation and things are becoming more automated with robotics and technology,” Colton Superintendent Paul Clark said. “It seems like a really wise use of financial resources to get our students ready for that world, or for whatever they do after high school.”
In order to be eligible for the grant, local farmers had to nominate the district. The money awarded targets STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs.
The new equipment will allow students to build and program robots, while the 3D printer will expand upon engineering and design concepts.
“My goal is to introduce (the students) to as much as I can,” Moore said. “I keep telling my kids they are doing things in this high school class that I never did in college. We are a small school and we can’t offer what Clarkston or Lewiston or Pullman can offer, but there are ways to go about getting kids those experiences.”
The solution, according to Moore, is grants.
Moore, who just started his 15th year with the district, has amassed almost $142,000 in grant funding, the majority of which was secured in the last two years or so.
He has a goal to get another $70,000 to continue to expand the agricultural program, but also to help the district as a whole.
“What I’d like to do is see if we can kind of spread it more schoolwide and have the high school kids partner with the elementary,” he said.
Moore’s drive comes from the belief that his students need to be adequately prepared for the technological age they are growing up in.
“I just want to introduce them to what is coming in their future,” Moore said. “That’s the whole goal.”
During Wednesday’s opening day assembly for the 2019-20 school year, Travis Frei, a Bayer Monsanto representative, handed Moore an oversize $25,000 check.
