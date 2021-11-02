Idaho growers got the green light Monday to begin cultivating hemp following the approval of the Idaho State Hemp Plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, hemp producers and handlers will now be licensed under Idaho Code and the 2018 Farm Bill. Hemp license applications will begin Monday and will be available online. The department’s website also will include resource documents to guide applicants through the process.
Idaho is the last state in the nation to approve the agricultural production of hemp, a plant that comes from the same family of plants as marijuana. It contains less than 0.3 percent THC, which is the psychoactive component that makes people high.
Washington growers have been cultivating hemp for about two years. In October, the National Agricultural Statistics Service began collecting for the first time data from growers about crop production. The results of that survey are expected to be made available by February.
Idaho House Bill 126, the Industrial Hemp Research and Development Act, was signed into law in April. Under the new statute, the agriculture department is directed to develop a state hemp plan consistent with the 2018 Farm Bill. The new law also set timelines for a hemp program.
Celia Gould, director of the agriculture department, commended her staff for working quickly to implement the new law. She also thanks the governor’s office, industry stakeholders, Idaho State Police, USDA and the Idaho law enforcement community for collaboration and assistance.
Anyone wishing more information about hemp licensing may check the department website at agri.idaho.gov or email hemp@isda.idaho.gov.
