The Latah County Prosecutor requested assistance from the Idaho attorney general’s office in the prosecution of the Moscow quadruple homicide suspect.

Prosecutor Bill Thompson was granted permission to appoint Deputy Attorney General Jeff Nye and Deputy Attorney General Ingrid Batey in the case of State v Kohberger.

Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

