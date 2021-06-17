Moscow first responders and Avista Utilities responded to a gas leak late Wednesday afternoon on the 2000 block of South Main Street, just south of Palouse River Drive, according to the city of Moscow’s Facebook page and an email from Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson.
The Facebook page said the gas leak was located, the gas was turned off and buildings were cleared.
Nickerson told the Daily News about 5 p.m. that Avista crews were working to repair the issue and would be there for a while. The fire department and Moscow Police Department cleared the scene at that point.
Residents were encouraged to stay clear of the area as the agencies worked to mitigate the incident.