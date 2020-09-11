Agile school admins make most of Little visit

Idaho Gov. Brad Little made an unscheduled stop at Genesee School on Wednesday.
School officials said the impromptu visit was caused by the last-minute cancellation of another public function, freeing up time in the governor’s schedule for a visit to the rural Latah County school.
Athletic Director and Secondary Principal Kelly Caldwell said Little spent about an hour at the school, meeting with history and government students and touring the school. Caldwell said the school flipped its first- and seventh-hour classes in the high school so Little could meet with government students in the school’s gymnasium to allow for social distancing.
“He got to talk to them and they got to ask him questions about current topics and how things were going and career paths and all kinds of stuff,” Caldwell said. “It was a great chance for him to stop in and see how we were doing school and making school work.”
Caldwell said the last time Little visited Genesee was a couple of years ago when the town was host to the state’s “Capital for a Day” event. Little was lieutenant governor at the time.
After he was informed of the governor’s visit on Tuesday, Caldwell said the school made some quick adjustments to ensure students would have the chance to engage with him.
“We try to do our best to make things happen when opportunities present themselves,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said having state leaders visit the school is a multifaceted opportunity. Not only does it give students the chance to directly interact with high level officials and elected leaders, potentially sparking an interest in government, but it also lets them know that rural schools are just as worthy of attention as larger schools and districts in the state.
“We’re just always happy to welcome people in his world (of) politicians and high ranking officials,” Caldwell said. “When they’re able to stop by to our school and interact with the students it’s great for the students to put a real face to a name and get that genuine interaction.”
