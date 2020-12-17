Moscow School District’s superintendent urged local legislators to support revising state rules concerning fundraising for new school facilities in a regular meeting of the district board of trustees Wednesday.
State Reps. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow and State Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, attended the virtual meeting and heard from the district and suggested legislative priorities in the coming session scheduled to convene in January.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey encouraged the legislators to consider ways to help the district replace aging facilities. Bailey said the youngest building in the district is more than 50 years old. He said it is difficult to pass a bond that would finance the acquisition or construction of new schools because state law requires the support of a supermajority of local voters to pass such a measure.
“The State of Idaho is really difficult to pass a bond — it’s one of the only states that asked for a supermajority and has very limited funding support from the state level,” Bailey said. “We would really like to see something occurring that would help us entice our community into supporting a bond.”
Bailey asked that legislators consider submitting legislation that would either reduce that supermajority requirement or allow the district to raise money for new facilities some other way.
One method deployed in other states is a pledge from the state government to match a percentage of local funds raised for new facilities, which Bailey said would send a message that voter dollars will go farther and might convince more to support a bond for such a project.
He said another possibility would be to allow Moscow to be designated as a resort town which would give it the option to assess a local option sales tax or resort tax to support new facilities. However Moscow is not large enough to qualify under the current rules.
Troy said she is working to draft bills addressing some of these concerns.
She said she is working on a bill that would have the state match some percent of local bond funds raised for new facilities and has discussed lowering population requirements for resort town designations with other legislators. She said the more “saleable” solution is likely revising resort town designations as those rules are due for an update anyway because existing resort towns are growing closer to a population limit set out in those rules.
“I think it’s gonna be really hard to get rid of the supermajority — and just remember that we are three out of 105 and we’ll all do our best,” she said. “I think … changing the resort community (rules) to include university communities like Rexburg that have sports teams can help.”
Bailey also urged legislators to support a measure that would help fund all-day kindergarten in the state. He noted the Moscow district has already opted to offer full-day kindergarten without state support and it has helped the district retain families that may have otherwise fled to Washington for access to their state-funded kindergarten program.
“It’s been excellent for our students to get a great start like that in full-day, but it has been an expensive cost for us as the local school district,” Bailey said. “We’ve heard people say well we need ... public preschools and so forth. I’m not disagreeing with that but what I’d like to push is that we take care of our K-12, before we go any farther.”
The Moscow School Board's next regular meeting is slated for Jan. 27.
