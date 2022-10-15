The Idaho State Board of Education has a new agreement that allows community college students who earn an associate degree to move directly to a higher-level program at a four-year institution.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Board of Education, a student at a community college can co-enroll at a four-year institution, which means that when they finish their associate degree they can immediately begin attending classes for a bachelor’s degree.
It also allows community college students to begin taking upper-division courses before their two-year degree is completed, similar to high school students who can begin taking college courses before they graduate with their diploma.