A University of Idaho employee is the new SMART Transit executive director.
Ben Aiman replaced Dan Gray as the leader of Moscow’s public bus system. SMART is the acronym for Sustainable Moscow Area Regional Transportation. It provides service at no charge to its riders.
Gray said he is training Aiman and will likely officially turn over the reins at this month’s SMART Transit board meeting March 17.
Aiman introduced himself to the Moscow City Council at Monday night’s council meeting.
He said he moved to Moscow in 1998 and graduated from the UI with bachelor’s degrees in history and Spanish. He is finishing his master’s degree in public administration this semester.
Aiman said he spent the bulk of his professional career at UI holding various positions related to event production, facility operations and customer relations and marketing.
His most recent position at UI was marketing and customer relations manager for administrative and business operations.
Gray said he is relocating to northwestern Washington.