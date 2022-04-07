Airport dealing with pilot shortage effects

The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is not immune from the pilot shortage affecting airports across the nation.
As Alaska Airlines grapples with this shortage, the local airport saw its number of scheduled daily Seattle flights reduced to two.
“We’ve been less impacted I think than most, but it definitely impacts our schedule,” said Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Director Tony Bean. “We went through spring break only with two aircraft going to Seattle.”
That will change April 19, when a third Seattle flight is added to the schedule. That flight will depart in the afternoon sometime between 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bean said.
Bean said the airport has to change its flight schedule about every 60 to 90 days, but the airline has been keeping the airport informed of the changes.
“It’s been volatile, but at least we know what’s coming,” he said.
Damon Smith, of the airport’s engineering consultant, Mead & Hunt, said during Wednesday’s Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport board meeting that he attended a conference where the airlines discussed the employee shortage. Smith said profitable flights are the priority for the airlines.
“They are taking the few aircraft and the few crew they have and they’re putting them on the most profitable route,” he said.
The airport board Wednesday also heard an update on potential changes that could happen to Airport Road.
The board approved a letter of support for Pullman as the city applies for a federal grant to add a third lane and bike path to Airport Road. Whitman County is also seeking grant money to continue the three lanes and pathways outside of Pullman city limits to State Route 270.
“It will make a big difference to the accessibility of the airport and the utility of people trying to use the corridor and get in and out of here,” Bean said.
Bean also offered an update on funding for its planned new terminal. He said the airport is within $100,000 of achieving its goal to raise $10 million from local partners. It has received commitments from local partners including Moscow, Pullman, Whitman County, Latah County, University of Idaho, Washington State University and the Port of Whitman County.
Most of the terminal costs will be paid by federal dollars. Bean said the locally sourced money pays for costs that federal grants cannot pay for, such as parking lot improvements.
The airport is also seeking $12 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund the new terminal.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.