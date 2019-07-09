The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was awarded $24 million grant from the Department of Transportation to complete its new runway.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced the grant Monday.
“These funds will continue to improve the Pullman-Moscow Airport which will, in turn, expand the services offered and further connect the Palouse, and all of eastern Washington, with the rest of the world,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement. “I’m proud of the team in the Pullman community who have been working hard to see this project through. That’s why I’ve fought to secure five grants totaling more than $68 million for this project over the past two and a half years.”
Airport Executive Director Tony Bean said the latest award is the last major grant for the runway project, which is entering into its final phase of construction.
He said the money will go toward funding the taxiway, stormwater infrastructure and all of the earth grading that still needs to be completed. He said the final phase will be finished in 2021.
The new runway will be open Oct. 10 this year after the airport shuts down for a month starting Sept. 8.
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is awaiting news on another grant that could help bring flights to and from Denver.
The airport collected letters and $325,000 in donations to qualify for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant that could help attract United or SkyWest Airlines to provide flights to and from Denver.