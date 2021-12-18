The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will receive a grant of more than $1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Airport Director Tony Bean said the money will be put toward the new terminal it plans to complete by 2023. He said FAA money must go toward public spaces such as the boarding bridge, the Transportation Security Administration area and the airport gate space.
Bean said this will free some money for other projects the FAA does not pay for such as concession spaces, the parking lot and the lower level of the terminal.
The airport is continuing to seek contributions from local partners and private donors to fund those amenities that FAA money cannot be used for.
The terminal project is expected to cost $61 million, with most of that cost paid for by federal dollars. The cost includes not just the building itself, but utilities, the entrance road, parking lot and the apron, Bean said.
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is trying to raise $6.1 million from local partners for the terminal. The airport recently received pledges of $2 million each from the cities of Pullman and Moscow.
WSU is contributing $600,000 while UI is pledging $400,000. Latah County is willing to contribute as much as $160,000.