Airport set to reopen Thursday

Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will unveil its new runway Thursday, a month after the airport was shut down to put the finishing touches on the $154 million project.
A public ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Thursday. Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will attend the event.
The Lewiston Tribune on Saturday reported the inaugural commercial passenger flight of Alaska Airlines subsidiary Horizon Air will arrive from Seattle at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The facility had planned to allow general aviation aircraft (smaller, private aircraft) to begin using the airport late last week, but those flights have been postponed to no later than Thursday afternoon, said Pullman airport Executive Director Tony Bean.
The airport will have a couple more brief closures at night in October to finish other parts of the project, such as completing grooves that allow water to escape a small section of the runway.
The new runway is 7,100 feet long, compared to the old runway’s 6,730 feet. It will come with a new instrument landing system that improves visibility for pilots and is supposed to reduce flight cancellations because of inclement weather.
The Tribune reported the Federal Aviation Administration before the runway opens will inspect the instrument landing system, along with approach procedures, lighting and runway markings.
Starting Nov. 6, Alaska Airlines will add a fifth Seattle flight at the airport that departs Pullman at 1:30 p.m. every day except Tuesday.