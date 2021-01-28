Airport taxis forward with new terminal

Mead and Hunt, the company hired to serve as architect and engineer for the proposed new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal, is working to receive construction bids for the project by May 1.
As was discussed during the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport board meeting Wednesday, Mead and Hunt will move forward with the design phase of the terminal and its parking lot. CARES Act money and FAA grants will be used to pay for the projects.
The new terminal is expected to have an automated parking payment system intended to replace the current system.
In 2020, the number of passengers departing from the airport was less than half the number of passengers in 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were 31,497 passengers that boarded planes at the airport in 2020 compared to 69,555 the prior year. In total, 62,116 passengers arrived or departed from the airport in 2020.
Airport Director Tony Bean said the number of weather-related cancellations also significantly decreased in 2020 thanks in large part to a new instrument landing system installed in 2019. The system’s technology is designed to improve visibility for pilots.
He said there have only been five cancellations so far this winter. In years past, that number consistently reached double digits.
The decrease is partly because of fewer flights coming in and out of the airport as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Bean said he estimates the airport likely would have had 22-25 cancellations this winter if it was not for the instrument landing system.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board decided to lease a building on the east end of the airport to Tail Waggin’ Adventures to use as a dog training and boarding facility.
The Pullman company also operates a dog day care and boarding facility on State Route 27. The lease is for one year.
