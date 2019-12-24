The Whitman County Coroner has determined the 19-year-old Washington State University student who died Nov. 12 at a fraternity in Pullman died of acute alcohol intoxication.
Samuel Martinez’s death was ruled accidental, according to a news release from Coroner Annie Pillers.
Police began investigating his death after he was found unconscious and not breathing Nov. 12 at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity on Linden Street. Martinez was a freshman from Bellevue, Wash.
The Pullman Police Department, after initially ruling out hazing as a factor in his death, decided to again investigate the possibility of hazing after conducting more interviews with students who witnessed the events leading up to Martinez’s death.
In November, Pillers determined Martinez died at 4:30 a.m., four hours before police were dispatched to the fraternity. Fraternity members performed CPR until medics arrived.
Alpha Tau Omega was placed on interim loss-of-recognition status. WSU Student Affairs staff opened an investigation and were working with the fraternity’s national headquarters.
Alpha Tau Omega’s interim loss of recognition means it cannot operate as a WSU organization or identify as a WSU-affiliated chapter.
The WSU Interfraternity Council suspended all fraternity and sorority social events for the remainder of the fall semester in response to Martinez’s death.
In the days following Martinez’s death, WSU President Kirk Schulz released a statement in which he reminded students of the university’s “Good Samaritan Guideline,” which protects students from disciplinary action if they report an overdose to the police or WSU staff. The person who is intoxicated also will be protected.
This is similar to a state law that offers legal protections to victims and bystanders who seek medical assistance for an overdose.