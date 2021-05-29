All Aboard

Leif Hoffman, of Clarkston, snapped this image of the Sumpter Valley Railroad at the McEwen Depot in eastern Oregon on May 23 while getting ready to board the steam train. The train travels regularly in the summer from the McEwen Depot to the Sumpter Depot and is located along the Elkhorn Scenic Byway near Baker City.
