BOISE — Legislation that lets school districts tap state literacy intervention funds for optional full-day kindergarten services narrowly advanced to the House floor Monday.
Senate Bill 1373 doesn’t appropriate any additional money for literacy programs. However, it clarifies that optional all-day kindergarten classes are a permitted use for whatever literacy funding is approved.
The bill also changes the funding formula for literacy dollars, making it clear that half the money gets distributed based on performance.
“Half of it is distributed based on the number of kids (in kindergarten through third grade) who are proficient or moving toward proficiency,” said Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth. “By voting for this bill, we’re advocating for these kids. We’re saying we want these kids able to read at grade level by the end of third grade. We’re changing the trajectory of their lives.”
The Senate previously approved the measure on a 31-2 vote. The House Education Committee sent to the House floor on a 9-5 vote Monday, following extensive debate.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, worried that all-day kindergarten may stunt creativity by forcing kids to spend the day in an overly structured environment.
“As of right now, I just want kids to be kids,” she said.
Ehardt also questioned whether boosting state funding for kindergarten would necessarily translate into better reading performance.
“Where’s the data showing that kids moving from half-day to full-day kindergarten benefit more?” she asked.
The state currently provides funding for half-day kindergarten classes. Districts that want to offer full-day classes have to find other ways to pay for the difference, such as local supplemental levies.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, noted that private organizations like the Albertson’s Foundation currently provide some money for all-day kindergarten. She suggested the state leave it at that.
“Why not allow private businesses and entities to support full-day kindergarten,” she said. “We’re under no obligation (to fund all-day classes now), and we shouldn’t put taxpayers under that obligation.”
Kerby said that approach isn’t consistent with the Legislature’s constitutional responsibility to provide a “uniform and thorough” system of public education.
“If we’re going to give all kids a fair chance, regardless of where they live, then we need to follow the constitutional mandate,” he said.
The Idaho Association of School Administrators, Idaho Charter School Network, Idaho Education Association, Idaho School Boards Association and American Association of University Women of Idaho all testified in support of SB 1373.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation opposed the bill, saying it would expand the government’s “education monopoly” in a way that weakens families and hampers the marketplace.
The legislation now heads to the full House for a debate. Legislative leaders are hoping to adjourn the session next week, so it could be taken up quickly.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.