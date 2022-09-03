All Eyes on the Moose

Blake Baker of Pullman snapped this image late on the evening of Aug. 23 of a moose near Palouse.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Future of U.S. Highway 95 project thrown into doubt
- U.S. Highway 95 project hits roadblock
- Some UI students bunking at hotel
- Von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years, with a minimum of eight, on rape conviction
- Photo: Crash aftermath
- Pullman sees high of 101, which sets record
- In a whole new field
- Depth chart for UI set, sorta
- Border rivalry between WSU, UI by the numbers
- Idaho lawmakers approve omnibus bill