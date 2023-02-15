Three Whitman County school district levies are currently passing following the first unofficial results of Tuesday’s special election.
The levies fund the maintenance and operating costs for each school district.
The Colton School District’s one-year $398,947 levy is passing with 181 votes, or nearly 73% of the total. There were 67 votes against the levy. This levy would cost taxpayers $2.26 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The Oakesdale School District’s levy is passing with 140 votes, or nearly 65% of the total. There were 76 votes opposing it. This levy costs $3.68 per $1,000 assessed value for a total of $667,000 for four years.
The Lamont School District’s two-year levy is passing with 19 yes votes, or 63% of the total. There were 11 votes against it. The levy would cost taxpayers $2.59 per $1,000 of assessed value for a total of $132,000.
Whitman County will hold its next ballot count today. There are an estimated 90 votes left to count.