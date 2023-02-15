Three Whitman County school district levies are currently passing following the first unofficial results of Tuesday’s special election.

The levies fund the maintenance and operating costs for each school district.

The Colton School District’s one-year $398,947 levy is passing with 181 votes, or nearly 73% of the total. There were 67 votes against the levy. This levy would cost taxpayers $2.26 per $1,000 of assessed value.

