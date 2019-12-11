An alleged domestic assault reportedly turned into a vehicle pursuit with a child in the car Monday afternoon east of Troy, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
A 44-year-old woman told law enforcement her husband tried choking her and threw several items at her on the 4400 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
The sheriff’s office said deputies tried contacting the 41-year-old man, but he reportedly got in a car with a child and drove away.
The pursuit started on Highway 8 and ended at Spring Valley Reservoir where the man was arrested for suspicion of eluding, child endangerment and domestic assault, the sheriff’s office said.