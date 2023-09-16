COLFAX — The woman accused of trying to kill a Pullman man with a knife earlier this month will be evaluated for her mental competency.

Whitman County Superior Court Commissioner Douglas Robinson made the order during Tiffany Dennison’s scheduled arraignment hearing Friday.

Dennison is being held in Whitman County Jail for charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and displaying a weapon capable of producing harm.

