Alleged road rage reportedly sparked a rear-end crash and a shoving match between two male drivers Friday afternoon near WinCo in Moscow.
A 24-year-old driver was reportedly honking his horn and following a 55-year-old driver around 1:45 p.m. on Farm Road. The younger driver then rear-ended the other driver’s vehicle after the elder driver reportedly suddenly stopped near the Farm Road and West A Street intersection.
The elder driver reportedly shoved the other driver first, starting the shoving match.
The 55-year-old was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving and battery, and the 24-year-old was cited for suspicion of following too closely.