A 29-year-old California woman arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a couple on Pullman’s College Hill thought one of the victims was the “devil,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Tiffany Dennison was taken to Whitman County Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault and having weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm.

Pullman police responded to a report of a stabbing around 9 a.m. on the 1300 block of NE Williams Drive.

