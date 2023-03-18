Almost seems like spring

Crystal Gayles tags out her son AJ, 8, while playing baseball Thursday at Kruegel Park in Pullman. AJ mentioned he wanted extra practice because he had tryouts that evening. “It’s a beautiful Thursday afternoon. Kids are out of school today and tomorrow and he’s been begging me to bring him to the field to practice his batting to impress the coaches,” Crystal said.
