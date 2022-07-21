A 22-year-old Moscow company is growing rapidly enough that it is planning to construct a bigger building on the east end of town.
Alturas Analytics held a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday on the land next to its current facility on Alturas Drive.
The new 17,500-square-foot facility is expected to be completed in spring 2023, according to Ned Warnick of the architecture firm Design West Architects.
Jennifer Zimmer, Alturas laboratory director, said the company is growing at a rapid pace along with its reputation.
“We get referrals from all over the place,” she said. “Our business is just growing and growing. So we’ve been hiring people and we’re busting at the seams at this point.”
It also opened a facility on the south side of Moscow to house sample management operations in 2021. It currently has 59 employees.
Alturas is a contract research lab that analyzes drug samples from pharmaceutical and biotech companies and helps those companies bring their drugs to market.
Alturas began operating in Moscow in 2000 when it was founded by Robin Woods and Shane Needham. Zimmer, a 17-year employee, said the Palouse has been a valuable resource for the company.
“A lot of the people that work for us have come from one of the universities in some capacity,” she said.
The company is based in Alturas Park, which is managed by the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency and is home to several other businesses.
On Wednesday, Alturas staff members dug their golden shovels in the dirt to commemorate the start of the new construction project.
“It’s lucky that we have the resources to do it, that Alturas can do it ourselves and we can accommodate what our clients need us to do,” Zimmer said of the construction.
