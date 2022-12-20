‘Always pick the rock’

Former Washington State University football coach Mike Leach, right, poses with the Overstreet family (and a friend) at Zeppoz during the recording of Leach’s weekly radio show back in 2017. Pictured left to right are Melissa Overstreet, Ava Aled (partially hidden), Daniel Overstreet, Jon Overstreet and Leach. Here’s what Jon Oversteet remembers about the encounter: “My son (Daniel) asked Coach Leach what he should pick in the game rock, paper, scissors and Coach Leach responded, ‘Dan, alway pick the rock.’” Leach, who coached eight season at WSU, died Dec. 12.
Tags
Recommended for you
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Anxiety grows after Pullman shooting
- UPDATE AT 10:09 A.M.: Man shot and killed in Pullman by SWAT team following standoff; WSP official says no connection to Moscow murders is apparent
- Rumors abound over unsolved deaths
- Moscow police receive ‘valuable’ leads on car
- Moscow adjusts to national spotlight
- Man fatally shot by SWAT team during standoff
- Man who was killed in Pullman standoff identified by coroner
- Celebrating the historic home
- Strange stretch of weather on horizon for Inland NW
- Dickert: Tampering running rampant