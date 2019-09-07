The Alzheimer’s Association Support Group is open to those who know people with Alzheimer’s, memory loss or dementia.
Tammie Poe, Dr. Srivastava and the Alzheimer’s Association facilitate the group, according to the Moscow Chamber of Commerce website. Caregivers, family and friends can ask questions and hear advice from others.
Meetings are 1-2:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive in the Fireside Room. The next meeting is Sept. 12.
For more information, visit the Moscow Chamber of Commerce website.