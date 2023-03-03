Police seized knives, a gun, a cellphone and black masks following a search of the Moscow quadruple homicide suspect’s vehicle and parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

Recently unsealed documents from Monroe County, Pa., list more items that were found during the Dec. 30 arrest of Bryan Kohberger in Chestnuthill Township, Pa.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

