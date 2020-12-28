Royal albatross sky-calls can make a bad day seem a little brighter.
Sky-calls. What a glorious name. It brings an expectation of mystery, of wonder, an antidote to humdrum reality.
And watching the large seabirds greet each other delivers on that promise.
Royal albatross do not whistle or tweet. They are not subtle. They sky-call, craning their necks upwards to loose a powerful, eagle-like bray, followed by a comical little bawl.
KREE-EE-EE-EE-EE-EE-EE-EE! Whaaa.
How do you describe magic?
Fortunately, through the medium of live webcams, people around the world are no longer limited by their imaginations or pocketbooks, their ability to buy a ticket to New Zealand to go hear the birds themselves.
Granted, that would be the preferred option, a bucket-list home run. But in a year beset by travel restrictions and pandemic turmoil, live webcams offer a practical alternative. They provide a welcome window on the natural world — as well as on cultural landmarks and far-flung tourist meccas — all from the socially distant comfort of your own home.
With prospects for a return to normal still months away and long winter nights ahead, here are a few live cam sites to peruse in the new year. And if they don’t do it for you, there are hundreds more to find and explore, all while dreaming of the day when virus transmission rates and the state of your pocketbook allow an end to vicarious living — an event that will no doubt elicit a few sky-calls of your own.
Northern Royal Albatross cam — As with any of the sites listed here, do a YouTube search on the name to find the live feed.
There are two Royal Albatross sites, one streamed by the New Zealand Department of Conservation and the other by The Cornell Lab. Both show the same image.
The Department of Conservation cam went live in 2016. It shows various nest sites at the Royal Albatross Centre outside of Dunedin, near the southern tip of New Zealand.
A different nest site is featured each breeding season. The hen lays a single egg in November, and the chick hatches sometime around the end of January. The cam then follows the development of the chick for several months, from fluffy newborn to adult-size juvenile — until it finally fledges in September or October.
The live cam shows detailed interactions between the birds, including parents feeding the chick, adults lovingly preening each other and grown chicks exercising their 10-foot wings as they prepare to fledge.
The cam also shows behavior that would be difficult to capture even if viewers were there in person. Earlier this year, for example, a seal pup paid a nighttime visit — even though the cam site appears to be several hundred feet above the ocean — crawling right past the nest until the sleeping chick awoke with a start. A penguin stopped by another night, grabbing some loose grass for a nest of its own.
If you don’t have time to watch the 24/7 stream, not to worry. Viewers often post edited versions of the live cam feed showing highlights from the day, so you can quickly catch up on the action. The Cornell Lab website, www.allaboutbirds.org/cams, hosts several other live bird webcams, including a nest site for the endangered Bermuda cahow or petrel (currently empty, after the chick fledged), as well as bird feeder or hummingbird feeder sites in Panama, Ontario, New York and Texas.
Brooks Falls bear cam — Hosted by the National Park Service and Explore.org website, this live cam shows a short waterfall at Katmai National Park in Alaska where brown bears congregate for the autumn salmon run.
During the peak of the run, it’s not unusual to see a half-dozen or more enormously fat grizzlies lounging in the pools below the falls or standing on ledges at the top, waiting for salmon to jump into their jaws.
Wolves also make an occasional appearance, grabbing a fish and running off before any bears can object.
Another half-dozen bears, including sows with cubs, may be feeding in the shallows downstream from the falls. A separate webcam shows their activities.
Unlike the Royal Albatross cam, this and other webcams often show highlights from previous seasons or earlier in the year, when there’s no new activity taking place — such as now, when the bears have gone into hibernation.
Explore.org describes itself as “the world’s largest live nature program.” In addition to documentaries and short films, the site hosts more than 150 live webcams, although not all stream continuously.
The webcams cover a wide range of activities and locations, from puppy kennels and kitten nurseries to African waterholes, gorilla sanctuaries and Florida manatee springs.
There are also several “Zen cam” sites that show things like northern lights in Canada, a bee hive in Germany and clouds floating across the North Carolina skyline.
Rolling World cam — For those who lean towards cultural experiences rather than birds and nature, this site scrolls through a series of live webcams from around the world.
The series includes the spectacular Basilica de San Francesco d’Assisi in Italy, the Rialto Bridge in Venice and beaches in Maui and Thailand.
Most major cities around the world also have a handful of live webcam options, although they tend to focus on airports, major thoroughfares or landmarks like New York’s Times Square.
Railcam — For those who prefer rolling stock to rolling cams, there are a number of railroad sites online. Some offer subscription services, but a YouTube search on “railcam” will turn up multiple free options.
Check out the Tehachapi Loop live webcam site for a view of an unusual circular railroad location.
Village of Lights cam — ‘Tis the season, so if you missed getting together with friends and family this Christmas, check out this site.
Hosted by the Visit Leavenworth tourism organization, it currently shows lots of bustling activity in downtown Leavenworth, Wash. At night, the Christmas light display is almost as good as the Winter Spirit display in Lewiston’s Locomotive Park.
