Researchers with Washington State University are recruiting young adults with asthma to help test new app features designed to aid people with respiratory conditions during wildfire season.
Julie Postma, associate dean for research at WSU’s College of Nursing and principal investigator on the project, said the features have been built around an existing Environmental Protection Agency app called “Smoke Sense.” The app was originally designed as a data visualization tool that combines air quality forecast data with user experiences of symptoms to help create a clearer picture of localized air quality and its effect on the populace. She said they hope to zero in on conditions that specifically affect those with asthma.
“What we learned from the data about people who are using the Smoke Sense app, is that it’s helping people respond to their symptoms, but not necessarily preventing them,” she said. “Because young adults are very tech savvy, of course, as well as not necessarily understanding their susceptibility to this kind of exposure to the wildfire smoke, we are trying to help them recognize that risk and then prevent it.”
Postma said the study is being conducted in partnership with the EPA as well as developers from the group Urbanova — a Spokane-based public-private partnership focused on the development of smart cities.
She said the existing app allows users to look up fires that are burning nearby and provides a local air quality index as well as strategies to avoid breathing the smoke and crowdsource data so they can see how other users are responding. She said participants in the study will help hone new features, such as tips for people who have asthma to prepare for wildfire season, as well as functionality that helps them to better understand the effect air quality has on their respiratory system in the first place.
“What we did at WSU and partnering with the EPA and Urbanova is add additional components, such as handheld spirometry that allows you to measure your lung function,” she said. “So people can really see before they experience symptoms, how the wildfire smoke might be impacting their lungs with a handheld spirometer that we mail them, that connects to iPhone or Android.”
Postma said researchers will mail the spirometers -- a device that, when blown into, can help measure lung performance -- to participants but similar devices can be purchased for less than $100.
She said data will be gathered through directly tracking and recording user activity that shows how participants interact with the app in the first place and through a usability survey at the end of the study. She said the app will be called “U-track” for the duration of the study but once it is concluded, the functionality will be added to the existing Smoke Sense app.
She said the end goal is to link air quality data to lung functionality to help prevent asthma symptoms during periods of wildfire smoke and give people an understanding of how that smoke affects them as well as effective strategies for avoiding exposure. She said this is especially important work as climate change elongates and exacerbates fire seasons -- particularly in the Pacific Northwest.
“There were these sustained days to weeks of poor air quality and we really need to adapt our plans in order to accommodate that if we don’t want to become ill,” Postma said. “We know that hospitalizations, ER visits increase among people with asthma during these smoke plumes. So, that paired with the fact that young adults often do not perceive themselves as susceptible to risks … we’re just trying to kind of get on top of that.”
Postma said participants must be between 18 and 26 with physician-diagnosed asthma. Recruitment will continue through the first week of September, she said, and the study is expected to be concluded by the end of October -- at which point they’ll apply for a larger grant to fuel a study in a larger population.
