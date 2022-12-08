Residents of Moscow trickled into a free self-defense class recently at Northwest Wado-Ryu Karate for their first session, visibly nervous.
“Who here feels scared?” instructor Christopher Schwartz asked at the beginning of the class, while raising his hand.
All hands went up.
In less than 48 hours, free self-defense classes offered by Schwartz were fully booked until the end of January in the wake of the murders of four University of Idaho students Nov. 13.
Schwartz, martial arts instructor at Northwest Wado-Ryu Karate, received “hundreds” of emails about information on self-defense classes following the murders that happened close to campus.
With classes already underway until the end of January, he mentions that although people could feel safer taking the class, “it takes practice.”
“It needs to become a natural reaction,” Schwartz said. “You can’t feel safe or feel safer by taking the class, but I do hope they learn something to help protect themselves.”
In combination with his black belt and 30 years of experience, he adds that if people continue to reach out to him for classes through early next year, he will pursue these sessions for those who are interested. Price is not yet determined.
“These classes were offered strictly because of the event that happened,” Schwartz said. “I knew that it, with my experience and knowledge, was my responsibility to take this on.”
Schwartz offered monthly self-defense seminars for free since the opening of Northwest Wado-Ryu Karate back in 2016 and has offered a “bully buster” seminar for children and parents to help deal with bullying in schools, as well as a defense seminar for new college students.
He also has offered escape strategies that include wrist breaks, fast kicks to the shin, and more throughout his time in Moscow.
But as residents continue to live in fear in what many people believe to be a “safe” town, he says the best thing anybody can do is take the time to have tactics that come out “instinctively” in times of need.
“Striving to become a black belt is no different than anything else,” Schwartz said. “Self-defense takes repetitions, beyond count, to get to the point where you are adequately able to protect yourself, but even then it’s not a guarantee.”
