An eight-person team of University of Idaho students busied themselves around the perimeter of a huge weather balloon Tuesday morning on the lawn in front of the school’s Theophilus Tower residence hall.
As the balloon approached 5 feet in diameter, the team attached rope lines tied to a set of instruments that measure atmospheric data.
“I think we’re good to go,” shouted 21-year-old physics major Carlos Munoz from a nearby tent which housed yet more instruments.
On these words, those holding the balloon released their grip, allowing it to bob lazily into a cloudless sky, instruments dangling beneath. A breeze soon picked up, pushing the package eastward until it faded from view.
The scene is the latest in a series of weekly releases that started in June and are intended to prepare students for participation in an experiment that would take them, if all goes according to plan, to South America in December. During the experiment, student researchers from four universities, including the UI, will release balloons at four sites beneath a total solar eclipse that will darken skies in Chile and Argentina on Dec. 14.
Matt Bernards, a UI associate professor and director of the Idaho Space Grant Consortium, said researchers hope to detect gravity waves — which he describes as “essentially pressure and momentum in the atmosphere” — and demonstrate that a total solar eclipse can cause these waves. UI Junior Alex Chambers said the observable effects of these waves sometimes reveal themselves as a kind of fingerprint in cloud formations — arranging them in long, rippling lines like rows of wheat.
Bernards said the four teams would set up at various sites in Argentina and Chile along the event’s path of totality — where the sun will be completely blocked by the moon — taking a wide array of measurements which will be passed on to the National Weather Service.
“At the end of the day, the goal is to improve our ability to forecast weather,” Bernards said. “The data we’re collecting even today, we actually share with the (NWS) and they actually integrate it into their models because it’s free data for them to improve their prediction capabilities.”
Bernards said the balloon setup was no different from those released daily by meteorologists across the country.
He said the project is a great opportunity for undergraduates to try their hand at real research and have a fun summer experience, particularly since many summer internships were canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Munoz said he originally planned to intern at NASA’s Ames Research Center in southern California. Chambers, who is studying mechanical engineering at the UI, said he found the weather balloon project through the same circumstances.
“I was also supposed to be going down to NASA Ames this summer,” he said, “Because of COVID in California, that project basically got canceled — they had to push all of our internships to next summer.”
Both Munoz and Chambers said they were disappointed when their original plans were canceled but agreed everything ended up working out for the best. With their internship spots at Ames held for another year, Munoz said he now gets the benefit of two prestigious summer internships. He said he’s particularly grateful for his seven team members — the group’s esteem for one another was mentioned numerous times Tuesday morning.
“Even though we were all just kind of thrust into this without knowing much, everybody has such a propensity to learn that they weren’t able to adapt to the situation quickly,” Munoz said. “That’s one of the exciting things — the other thing is that this is research pretty far away from stuff that I currently do with university, so for me it’s exciting to just open up to a new avenue of research.”
Bernards said if U.S. coronavirus trends are still poor in December, the teams may be refused entry to Chile and Argentina, but they have developed a few backup plans.
They have asked the U.S. Navy’s permission to launch their balloons from boats off the coast of these countries. If that bid fails, he said they can attempt to take the same measurements during an annular eclipse that will darken parts of Greenland next summer. As a final contingency, Bernards said they could always travel to Antarctica for total solar eclipse that will happen December 2021.
Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@dnews.com.