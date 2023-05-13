An impetuous landscaper wants to joinmy garden staff

In this new gardening season, I’m ready to curb my impetuous tendencies and take a more methodical approach to each project. Before I plant seeds or flowers, for instance, I’ll fertilize and lay soaker hoses in each of our planting areas. Meeting this goal will seem almost like cheating, because Lee always does the hard part. He sets up watering systems for hooking up soaker hoses, plus a hose with a water wand to reach our backyard raised beds, a big honkin’ pumpkin patch, tiered flower bed, and front-yard flower gardens. Every year, his engineering makes it easy for me to keep all the beds watered on a rotating schedule and to use the wand for hand-watering when needed.

Last week, I started in the backyard, fertilizing the vegetable beds and laying soakers before planting. I had to fend off only a slight inclination to skip the boring parts and just open the seed packets. Reality smacked me the next day, though, when I unwound 50-foot rolls of soaker hoses for the front gardens. I knew I had to get this chore done soon, before the plants leafed out. I still carry painful memories of crawling through the beds on all fours, weaving lengths of floppy hose at ground level around fragile stalks of blooming delphinium, thickets of oriental poppies and tall clusters of phlox and jupiter’s beard. Now, earlier in the season, I found clearer paths through the perennials, but I still had to maneuver my way through the sprawling flower beds while unwinding, untangling and laying the long soakers, sometimes having to double back to adjust a hose.

A day later, after my lower back muscles recovered, I rewarded myself and set my impetuous nature free by planting flats of burgundy, cream, blackberry and lemon-colored annuals in our tiered bed, to complement the blue and purple perennials already established there. New sets of muscles hurt after that project, because I’d been squatting (teetering, actually,) at the narrow edges of the bed’s diagonal tiers for several hours.

