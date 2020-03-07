In celebration of National Oreo Cookie Day, organizers with Vandal Entertainment at the University of Idaho offered students a sweet diversion from the midterm grind: an Oreo taste test.
Passersby were invited to try an array of unorthodox Oreo flavors and rank favorites on a nearby whiteboard. Among the flavors offered were carrot cake, red velvet and chocolate peanut butter pie. Sadly, the sweet treats’ more unconventional iterations like marshmallow Peep, cherry cola and kettle corn were not in attendance.
Organizer Saraya Flaig said the event was intended to be a brief, low-key way for students to take a break from class work during a busy time of the semester. Flaig is the daytime program coordinator for Vandal Entertainment.
“We like to find different ways to engage students,” Flaig said. “I found the easiest way to engage students is through food.”
Freshman Esther David said her favorite Oreo flavor Friday was carrot cake. She said her brother has a dairy allergy and Oreo cookies, despite their creamy filling, are vegan and are a familiar snack back home.
“He really likes carrot cake, too, so I’ll have to tell him there’s a carrot cake (Oreo),” David said.
In the end, the pistachio-flavored Oreo accrued the most votes, though Stephanie Fink, a freshman, said she, too, liked carrot cake the most.
“I’m not a huge chocolate flavor fan — I look at everything else and I’m like ‘that’s very chocolatey’ but carrot cake is not,” Fink said. “I even prefer vanilla over chocolate ice cream.”
Flaig said the Oreo tasting is just one of a number of events she plans to host centered around “national days” listed online. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, March alone contains National Meatball Day, National Ravioli Day, and the somewhat less scrumptious National Crayon Day.
“The next national thing that we’re going for is National Garden Week, that’s in April,” Flaig said. “We’re going to be doing a Tasteful Tuesday with Vandal Health Education, and they have been bringing us healthy recipes that we can easily share with students to make during the daytime.”
Flaig said it’s important to give students an easy way to decompress and socialize with daytime programs.
Other events her office has hosted include a Pal-entines Day event that included a waffle bar and photo booth and the Tasteful Tuesdays. In one such event, students learned to make cookie dough that’s safe to eat raw, and chip dips in preparation for Super Bowl gatherings.
“We’ve seen a huge growth this year in daytime programs in general,” Flaig said. “We started off this year with maybe about five students coming to events, and now we’re getting consistently between like 30 and 50 students depending on the day and when the event is.”
