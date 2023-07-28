Maybe the University of Idaho really did outmaneuver several other would-be University of Phoenix bidders.

It’s a useful narrative for UI leaders, who are trying to sell a controversial $685 million deal in a skeptical court of public opinion. It serves UI’s backers on the State Board of Education, who might have to defend themselves in a Boise courtroom. And it’s a convenient fallback for Phoenix itself — just in case the UI deal goes south, and the for-profit online giant winds up back on the selling block.

It all makes it sound like UI shrewdly and quickly jumped on a hot lead that will provide new opportunities for rural students and nontraditional learners — and provide the state’s land-grant institution with an outside revenue stream from an embattled (but still viable) education partner.

