The Whitman County Prosecutor announced Friday he filed charges against two Pullman residents related to a case where numerous dead animals were found inside a Pullman apartment in March.
Denis Tracy wrote in a statement he is filing first- and second-degree animal cruelty charges against Carson Hammer, 21, and Sydney Weston, 20. They are scheduled to appear in court July 8.
Both Hammer and Weston face eight counts of felony first-degree animal cruelty charges. Weston faces five counts of gross misdemeanor second-degree animal cruelty charges. Hammer faces four counts of second-degree animal cruelty charges.
On March 16, Pullman code enforcement officers followed up on a report of deceased animals and unsanitary conditions at an apartment in The Ruckus housing community on Terre View Drive.
They executed a search warrant and allegedly found multiple deceased animals, including one dog, four sugar gliders, three ferrets, one rat, one mouse, one bearded dragon, one gecko and one ball python. They also allegedly found several living animals including two dogs, two cats, two hedgehogs, one tortoise, one bearded dragon and one leopard gecko.
The surviving animals were transported to the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital for evaluation and treatment and some of them were later taken to the Whitman County Humane Society. Many animals were found to be dehydrated and in poor overall health.
Some of the animals became available for adoption through the Humane Society as their health allowed.