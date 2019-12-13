It’s the most wonderful time of year — halls are being decked with boughs, stockings are being hung by chimneys (with care) and university employees are spraying animal urine on coniferous trees to prevent theft.
David Rauk, horticulturist with the University of Idaho’s Landscape and Exterior Services department, said products sprayed on trees typically include a substance that smells like fox or skunk urine mixed with an adhesive to ensure it sticks to the bark and branches. He said while passersby are not in danger of brushing a tree and picking up the scent, it will quickly become overpowering if brought into someone’s home.
“The scent is somewhat unnoticeable outside in the cold weather but the warm temperatures, when you bring the tree in the house, would allow the odor to volatilize,” Rauk said. “On the trees, it would last maybe about four weeks.”
Washington State University Facilities Grounds Supervisor Ben Breitsprecher said his department has used similar products in the past. He said tree theft, while not widespread, is a yearly and costly problem on the school’s Pullman campus. He said just last week he passed a campus tree that had been damaged beyond repair.
“The problem with cutting down a landscape tree is if you assess the value of a tree in a landscape, they’re usually thousands of dollars,” Breitsprecher said, noting a regular Christmas tree typically costs less than $100. “Then sometimes, they will just cut the tops off of a larger tree so they can have a smaller tree and the remaining tree is ruined for life, the form of the tree never returns … and the growth would be weak and deformed.”
Because the odor requires warmth to activate, would-be tree thieves may not notice the deterrent until it’s too late. He said while the scent may help in identifying the culprits and is a fittingly pungent punishment, by the time a tree is cut down or mutilated, the damage has already been done.
Rauk said this is precisely why publicizing the measure is so important to its efficacy.
“It’s a real effective program — the key is to place some small signs near some of the trees that we treat, not all but some, just to let people understand that a scent has been applied to the trees,” Rauk said. “Advertising beforehand, absolutely, is a key to this program — if you get the word out, folks will hopefully not even contemplate cutting down and stealing one of our campus trees.”
Pullman Parks officials say they too spray certain municipal trees with an odiferous deterrent but Moscow does not, saying the crime is vanishingly infrequent on the Idaho side of the border.
Local law enforcement reminds residents that anyone caught cutting down municipal or campus trees will be charged with theft. For those who wish to fell their own, they advised visiting a cut-your-own tree farm or purchasing a permit — usually around $5 — to cut down a tree from designated forested areas.
