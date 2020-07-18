Anna Marie Redinger, 90

Anna Marie Redinger turns 90 Thursday and will celebrate the occasion with family.
She was born to Anna and Nick Dahmen on July 23, 1930, in their home in Uniontown. Her older sisters, it has been told, were waving the stork into town after being at the local club earlier in the evening. Anna Marie is the youngest of the Dahmen 12.
She was soon to be called Annie by everyone except her dad, who always referred to her as Anna Marie.
Annie married Donald Redinger on June 12, 1949, and together they had seven children, Steve, Jim, Dan JoAnne, Tom, Barb and Dave. The Redingers have 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.