ANNIVERSARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Wachters of Pullman celebrate 60th anniversary
Ron and Barbara will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Tuesday. The couple was married on Dec. 29, 1960. The two met at Oregon State University when they were both students and moved to Pullman in 1963.
They have been involved in civic service, political activism and business adventures in the wheat-producing areas of Idaho, Oregon and Washington. They are ardent supporters of the Washington State University Cougars.
The Wachters have three children and three children-in-law: Tim and Carol Wachter of Oregon, Kathy Jo and Jim Toole of Colorado and Wendy Jo and Shane Brenan of Washington. They have 11 grandchildren.
Those who would like to help celebrate the Wachters can do so by sending a card to P.O. Box 155, Pullman, WA 99163.