The annual Community Christmas Festival will be held this weekend in Moscow.
A “Light the Palouse” day of service is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2600 W. A St.
The service activity will help more than 40 families in the community by assembling newborn kits for refugees, giving food baskets and Christmas presents and making fleece blankets for emergency responders.
The Nativities Around the World display, featuring hundreds of nativity scenes from across the globe, will be open to the public 1-9 p.m. Saturday, as well as 1-3 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
There will be live Christmas music, children’s activities and an opportunity to dress up in nativity costumes for a free holiday photo.
The Community Christmas Festival concerts will begin at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. The multi-denominational performance will feature Christmas music performed by groups from the Palouse community.
For more information, visit palousechristmas.org.