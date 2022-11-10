Annual ski swap planned tonight at UI

Sandra Townsend

Need to buy $300 skis and Black Friday Deals aren’t here yet? You might not need to wait any longer.

The 47th Annual Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap is planned for 6-8 p.m. today at the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center’s MAC court in Moscow. The event is open to everyone who is interested in swapping, selling or scoring some “new-to-you” gear for the coming winter season.

Sandra Townsend, Outdoor and Youth Programs director at the University of Idaho, encourages all community members to support the UI ski team.

Tags

Recommended for you