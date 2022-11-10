Annual ski swap planned tonight at UI

Need to buy $300 skis and Black Friday Deals aren’t here yet? You might not need to wait any longer.
The 47th Annual Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap is planned for 6-8 p.m. today at the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center’s MAC court in Moscow. The event is open to everyone who is interested in swapping, selling or scoring some “new-to-you” gear for the coming winter season.
Sandra Townsend, Outdoor and Youth Programs director at the University of Idaho, encourages all community members to support the UI ski team.
“This event is a fundraiser for the ski team, who volunteer their time and run the event,” Townsend said. “Even if you don’t buy anything, we would love for people to come and support.”
Admissions to the sale depending on what time people arrive. It’s $5 per person from 6-6:30 p.m., $1 per person from 6:30-7 p.m., and free from 7-8 p.m. Admission is cash only. UI students get in for free at all times.
This event will also include local vendors such as Lookout Pass Schweitzer, Alpine Wholesalers, Hyperspud Sports, White Pine Outfitters, Fields Springs Park, Palouse Divide Nordic Club, MAMBA Trails and other private sellers.
Lookout Pass Schweitzer will be selling season passes while Hyperspud Sports and Field Springs Park will be selling ski-related permits.
With random snow showers in Moscow the past few days and only more to come, Townsend and the UI ski team are ready to welcome white-blanket slopes.
“We hope to kick off winter and celebrate the fact that snow is coming,” Townsend said. “Plus, support the team for what they know best.”