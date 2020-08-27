Another 40 people in Whitman County tested positive for COVID-19, according to information released Wednesday.
Four new people tested positive in Latah County.
In the past five days, Whitman County has reported 159 new positive COVID-19 tests. The increase has occurred in Pullman largely among those between ages 18-29. This has pushed Whitman County’s total number of cases this year to 301.
The latest patients include 11 females and two males younger than the age of 20. Eighteen women and nine men between ages 20-39 also tested positive. All are stable and isolating.
An increasing number of people are being tested in Pullman. According to information from Pullman Regional Hospital’s, the hospital’s testing site administered 390 tests between Friday and Monday.
For comparison, it administered 366 tests total in the month of May. In June, it administered 580 tests and in July it administered 978 tests.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 testing center is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the back of the hospital. People will need an order from their health care provider to be tested.
The four newest patients who tested positive in Latah County include two men in their 20s, a female younger than 20 and a man in his 40s. There have been 209 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases in the county this year.
In the month of August, 138 people tested positive in Latah County, which is just below Nez Perce County’s total of 141.
On Wednesday, the Daily News reported University of Idaho fraternity members of Beta Theta Pi were moved to on-campus housing for possibly violating the school’s protocols related to COVID-19.
UI Director of Communications Jodi Walker said, the 22 students moved to university housing makes up the entire freshman class of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
Walker did not say what protocols were potentially violated but that there were concerns from the Dean of Students Office about behaviors that did not fall in line with what the university expects of its students, especially this fall.
The UI began its in-person classes this week.
There have been zero deaths in Whitman and Latah counties.