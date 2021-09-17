Another Latah County resident has died from COVID-19, and a Whitman County high school is moving to online learning because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
On Thursday, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported a Latah County man in his 70s died from COVID-19. This is the second virus-related death reported this week in the county.
The health agency has reported 18 virus-related deaths in the past four days across its North Central District, which includes Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties.
It reported 17 new confirmed or probable cases Thursday in Latah County. The latest cases include one person younger than 5, one person between ages 5-12, seven people between ages 18-29, four people in their 30s, two in their 50s and two in their 60s.
There have been 3,645 confirmed cases, 230 probable cases and 21 total deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
Gritman Medical Center said in a Thursday news release that it continues “to face significant strain on staffing, resources and patient transfers.” Its COVID-19 unit continues to be at or near capacity and has been for several weeks.
The hospital admitted 11 new patients in the past week who tested positive for COVID-19. Its QuickCARE location, COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Site and emergency department continue to see unusually high demand.
The hospital also announced it will re-establish its emergency Department Mobile Respiratory Unit in the next few days. The MRU will be placed just outside the hospital’s emergency department entrance to alleviate pressure on the department’s staff.
Gritman is not operating under crisis standards of care as hospitals are doing across the state.
Crisis standards of care are guidelines that aim to help health care providers decide how to deliver the best care possible under the extraordinary circumstances of a disaster or a public health emergency. Crisis standards of care guidelines are used when resources are insufficient to provide the usual standard of care to people who need it.
Idaho public health leaders announced Thursday that crisis standards of care are being expanded to hospitals statewide.
Gritman says it is operating at contingent standards of care and will change its status as the situation requires.
“Our hospital and clinics are open and safe for care — please do not defer the care you need,” hospital officials wrote in the Thursday news release.
Gar-Pal High School moving online
Garfield-Palouse High School announced this week it will move to online-only learning starting Monday and ending Oct. 4 because of a COVID-19 outbreak among students.
“This week we have seen a number of students stay home, quarantine, or comedown sick based on symptoms and testing for COVID-19,” the school district wrote in a letter to parents. “The exposure seems to have resulted from activities outside of the school, based on contact tracing and the department of health.”
It appears the outbreak has primarily affected the high school, but officials are continuing to monitor the elementaries and middle school following Whitman County Public Health’s recommendations.
“We will continually re-evaluate the situation at all levels as we consider returning to in-person learning, resuming activities or extending our pause of in-person learning,” the letter said.
Palouse Superintendent Mike Jones on Thursday did not specify how many students tested positive, but he said more than 40 percent of students were absent from school this week because of COVID-19 and other reasons. An unspecified number of teachers were also out of the building this week, according to Jones.
He did not connect the outbreak to one particular event, but he mentioned there were a number of activities that occurred in Whitman County including a recent Washington State University football game and last week’s Palouse Empire Fair.
Whitman County Public Health reported 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and two more virus-related hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported.
There have been 5,179 total cases, 55 deaths and 162 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic in Whitman County.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.