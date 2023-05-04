Registration for an online public listening session on the Biden administration’s approach to Snake and Columbia river salmon and steelhead recovery opens today and speaking slots are expected to go quickly.
Comment opportunities in two previous sessions, held in March and April, filled quickly and the sessions were dominated by those in favor of breaching the four lower Snake River dams. Registration for the session, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25, opens at noon today at bit.ly/413Z7sE.
The sessions are being organized by the White House Council on Environmental Quality and are tied to settlement talks related to a long-running lawsuit centered on threatened and endangered Snake River salmon and federal dams in the Columbia River Basin.
The Nez Perce Tribe, the state of Oregon and a coalition of fishing and environmental groups are challenging the federal government’s latest plan to operate the dams in a way that doesn’t further push threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead toward extinction. They would like the lower Snake River dams to be breached. The dams have fish ladders and juvenile passage pathways, but scientists say the slackwater they create impedes migration of adult and juvenile fish and is a leading cause of mortality. Studies show too few wild salmon and steelhead survive from smolts to adults for the runs to grow.
A federal judge issued a stay on the legal proceedings in the fall of 2021 so both sides could engage in mediated talks designed to reach a “durable long-term strategy to restore salmon and other native fish populations to healthy and abundant levels.” Breaching Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams is one of the proposals being discussed. The stay was extended last year and expires this summer.
The listening sessions are designed to give people who are not a party to the mediated talks a chance to comment. The three-minute speaking slots are given out on a first-come, first-served basis and thus are limited to about 60 in total.
In the first session held in March, 50 people spoke in favor of breaching the dams compared to just three who wanted to keep them.
Some groups in favor of retaining the dams, and the crop shipping and hydroelectric generation they make possible, complained following the March sessions, saying they were handled poorly.
“I personally don’t believe, given who I heard speak, that these people were selected on a first-come, first-serve basis. I believe it was a curated list. I think it was intentional, and if it wasn’t intentional, it was incompetent,” said Kurt Miller, executive director of Northwest River Partners following the March 31 session. “At the end of the day, millions of customers my organization represents were completely left out.”
This time, the government is providing the opportunity for those who don’t win a coveted speaking slot to submit written comments. They may do so by responding to a request for information that will be published on the Federal Register on Thursday at bit.ly/422u3Lk.