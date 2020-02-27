Anti-abortion protesters begin campaign

A light crowd showed up for the first morning of a planned 40-day campaign against abortions outside of the Planned Parenthood in Pullman.
The campaign, called 40 Days for Life, started Wednesday and is intended to continue through April 5. Volunteers plan to meet in front of Planned Parenthood as a part of a peaceful protest lasting 12 hours each day.
As of 10:30 a.m., two of those volunteers were outside on the sidewalk holding signs, while two Planned Parenthood supporters stood just yards away with signs of their own.
“Because we live in the U.S. and have freedom of speech, I would like to stand for the rights of the unborn,” said Laura Richmond, one of the 40 Days for Life volunteers.
Richmond said she and her fellow volunteer, Betsy Johnson, were there to talk to anybody going to Planned Parenthood who might want to know about other options available to them.
She said volunteers are protesting peacefully and are not trying to stop people from entering Planned Parenthood.
Johnson was equipped with pamphlets that point mothers to local resources other than Planned Parenthood. These other clinics and organizations provide some of the same services, but not abortions.
“I hope to help mothers and save babies and give mothers the options that they may not know they have,” Betsy Johnson said.
According to a Monday Daily News story, the Planned Parenthood location in Pullman was chosen because it’s the only clinic in the region that offers medical abortion services through a pill that works within 10 weeks of pregnancy. The center does not provide surgicial abortions.
The clinic also provides testing for sexually transmitted infections, HIV testing, contraception, LGBTQ services and general primary care like physical exams, high blood pressure screenings and sports physicals.
Johnson said everybody that drove by has been friendly, except for one man who yelled at her.
To show their support for Planned Parenthood, a Lewiston mother-daughter duo stood outside the building with signs of their own. One of them read, “Keep your rosaries off my ovaries.”
Tricia Halley said she and her daughter Dionne Halley wanted to show their support for any women coming in to Planned Parenthood and let them know about what the organization can offer them.
“We support them and are thankful for the services they provide and just want them to know that we are happy that they’re here,” she said.
Dionne Halley said that women’s health should no longer be a controversial issue.
“It’s 2020 and women shouldn’t feel ashamed just for trying to take care of themselves,” she said. “It shouldn’t be something that’s, I guess, up for battle. It should just be a normal thing,” she said.
