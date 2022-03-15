BOISE — The bills were flying fast and furious at the Idaho Legislature on Monday, as lawmakers continue their push to adjourn the 2022 session next week.
The House and Senate both held morning and afternoon floor sessions to vote on bills. Several committees had full agendas as well.
Some of the bills addressed during the day include:
Texas-style anti-abortion law — The House approved Senate Bill 1309, which seeks to restrict most abortions in Idaho by creating a private enforcement mechanism.
Modeled after similar legislation that so far has withstood legal challenge in Texas, the measure allows doctors who perform abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected to be sued by a host of individuals, including the unborn child’s mother, father, grandparents, siblings and aunts or uncles.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, described the legislation as a “vigilante bill” that gives a woman’s relatives the ability to weigh in on her personal medical decisions.
“This legislation is part of a plan to take away nearly all access to abortion care, for really any reason,” she said. “If I choose to have an abortion, that’s not the business of my brother, my brother-in-law and his wife or anyone else in my extended family.”
SB 1309 allows doctors to be sued up to four years after an abortion is performed or attempted, and provides for a minimum of $20,000 in damages.
The measure previously passed the Senate on a 28-6 party line vote. It passed the House on a near-party line 51-14 vote Monday and now goes to the governor for final action.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, was absent; every other representative from north central Idaho voted in favor of the bill.
WWAMI payback — The Senate Education Committee gave a thumbs-up to two related bills dealing with the WWAMI and University of Utah medical education programs.
Idaho taxpayers subsidize the Idaho students in both programs, allowing them to attend out-of-state medical schools at in-state tuition rates.
Up to this point, there’s been no requirement that students in either program return to Idaho to practice after they’re licensed.
House Bill 718 changes that. Beginning in the fall of 2023, it would require incoming students to sign a contract agreeing to repay the subsidy if they didn’t return to Idaho to practice medicine for at least four years.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who sponsored the legislation, said if taxpayers are going to subsidize these students, there should be some level of quid pro quo.
“I think if these contracts are signed, students will have more incentive to come back to Idaho,” he said.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, worried the measure could discourage students from applying for the program, because of the uncertainty over the final cost.
Sens. Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, and Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, both supported the legislation. It now goes to the full Senate for further action.
A related measure, House Concurrent Resolution 38, encourages the state to fund 10 more WWAMI seats by the end of fiscal 2027. It also advanced to the Senate floor.
Tobacco 21 — Three years after Congress raised the legal age for tobacco purchases from 18 to 21, Idaho is poised to follow suit.
Under Idaho law, it’s still legal for people ages 18 to 21 to purchase tobacco or vaping products.
Retailers, who are obligated to follow federal law, say the discrepancy causes confusion with consumers.
Senate Bill 1284 would eliminate the discrepancy and raise Idaho’s legal tobacco age to 21.
The legislation previously passed the Senate 19-15. It passed the House 39-26 and now goes to the governor.
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston — who rarely debates bills on the House floor — spoke in favor of the legislation, saying electronic cigarettes or vape pens “have become instruments for drugs.”
“People have figured out how to abuse these devices,” he said. “I think it’s important we keep them far away from kids.”
Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, also supported the bill. Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow; and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, all opposed the measure.
