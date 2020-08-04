Safe in the shadows

 Maya Alleruzzo/AP

A woman wears a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as she leaves prayers for Eid Al-Adha, or feast of sacrifice, in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday. A key holiday on the Muslim calendar, Eid Al-Adha celebrations are somewhat subdued this year due to the coronavirus and the measures in place to curb its spread. Associated Press photo by Maya Alleruzzzo.

