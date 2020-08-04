A woman wears a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as she leaves prayers for Eid Al-Adha, or feast of sacrifice, in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday. A key holiday on the Muslim calendar, Eid Al-Adha celebrations are somewhat subdued this year due to the coronavirus and the measures in place to curb its spread. Associated Press photo by Maya Alleruzzzo.
AP photo of the day: Safe in the shadows
