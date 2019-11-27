One of the largest construction projects in Pullman has so far generated a valuation of nearly $40 million.
The Pullman Planning Department on Monday released an update on the 45-acre “Retreat at Pullman” residential project on Merman Drive. In a monthly newsletter, the department provided an update on this and other topics, such as 5G technology and rules regarding pet chickens.
According to the newsletter, earth grading began in late August for the Retreat at Pullman complex that is expected to have 187 total residences for college students. The contractor is expected to move approximately 412,000 cubic yards of soil for the project. There will be six separate retaining walls on the property, as well.
As of Monday, 117 building permits have been issued for 163 dwellings and 671 bedrooms. The estimated valuation for this complex is $39.1 million.
While the Retreat at Pullman project is already underway, the Pullman Planning Commission has not yet given the green light to another student housing development planned for a 25-acre parcel of land near North Grand Avenue and Albion Drive.
There will be a commission hearing Dec. 18 to decide whether to approve a zone change for the cottage-style community. The development as planned will have 212 units and 106 duplex-style buildings.
The commission also will look at zoning code for two other issues Dec. 18.
According to the newsletter, Pullman is preparing for 5G technology to meet growing demand for consumers and their devices. To make a city ready for 5G, antennas and radio equipment are attached to existing utility, light and traffic poles. Sometimes, new poles are built to accommodate the technology.
The newsletter states this raises issues associated with health, safety, aesthetics and public property use. Like other governments, Pullman has prepared draft zoning code amendments to regulate this technology.
The Pullman Planning Commission also prepared new rules regarding pet chickens.
After a family last year requested the city be more accommodating to those who own pet chickens.
Chickens are currently allowed in lots that are 10,000 square feet or larger. The commission agreed to pursue code revisions to allow as many as six hens on each residential lot, regardless of size.
The Dec. 18 commission hearing will take place at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.