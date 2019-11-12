APOD Productions will stage a musical performance by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz, “Under the Bridge,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola.
A matinee performance will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center.
Set in December 1953 in Paris, the musical portrays the struggle to survive in hard circumstances.
Advance tickets are $12 for general admission and $8 for children 6 to 12. Tickets purchased at the door are $15 for general admission and $10 for children 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger will be admitted for free.
Advance tickets are available at BookPeople of Moscow, 512 S. Main St., Moscow, or online at apodproductions.org.