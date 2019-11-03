The Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center will host a “Back to Our Roots” event starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the museum located at 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow.
The event will focus on plants native to the Palouse Country.
Brian McCormack, landscape architect specialising in native plants, and Sandra McFarland with the Nez Perce National Historic Trail, both of the Nez Perce Tribe, will speak.
Appetizers and beverages will be catered by Bloom.
Cost is $15. Tickets are available at the museum or online at appaloosamuesum.com.
For information, call (208) 882-5578, Ext. 279.