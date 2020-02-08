Pullman-based custom apparel company College Hill announced earlier this week that it was named on the National Association for Business Resources’ list of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For 2019.
Of more than 5,400 nominations, 500 national winners were selected, according to a news release from College Hill.
College Hill was founded in 2011 at Washington State University in Pullman. The company opened a second headquarters in Seattle and a retail store by campus, the Coug Store.
To learn more about College Hill, visit chthreads.com. For more information about the list for Best and Brightest Companies, visit thebestandbrightest.com.